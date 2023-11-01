Priyanka Chopra strikes pose with Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif; stuns in green saree at grand event

The anticipation for Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, featuring three leading Bollywood actresses - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has been palpable since its announcement. While the film is yet to commence production, fans were treated to a delightful reunion of the cast at a recent event. While earlier Alia and Katrina shared a seat together, Priyanka joined Katrina for a stunning picture, offering a glimpse of the chemistry and camaraderie that will light up the big screen when these powerhouse actresses come together for this much-awaited project.

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s picture from fashion event goes viral

The star-studded event in Mumbai last night brought together the who's who of Bollywood, and Priyanka Chopra, currently in the city, graced the occasion in style. She adorned a stunning green shimmery saree, paired with a silver necklace, and opted for an open hair look with minimal makeup, exuding elegance. A viral photo from the event captured Priyanka posing alongside her Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif. They were joined by the glamorous presence of actress Sonali Bendre.

Take a look!

Earlier, Katrina was spotted in the audience of the fashion show, seated with the other member of the Jee Le Zaraa trio, Alia Bhatt. The duo was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture of the three actresses had gone viral on the internet. Katrina chose a stylish black dress with floral print for the occasion, while Alia opted for a glam look with a black pant gown.

About Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's film Jee Le Zaraa

The film Jee Le Zaraa was announced by the makers in 2021, accompanied by the release of its logo. The project promised to be a female road trip movie, centered around the bond and friendship of its leading ladies. Priyanka, in her official announcement on Instagram, shared the backstory of how the idea for the film came to her.

Reflecting on a rainy night in Mumbai in November 2019, she expressed the desire to do another Hindi movie that was unique and had never been done before. The concept evolved into a film with an all-female cast, filling a gap in Hindi cinema for female multi-starrers. Talking about reaching out to her friends, Alia and Katrina, Priyanka said, “This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra oozes desi girl vibes in saree; Bhumi Pednekar joins her in white dress at MAMI event