Priyanka Chopra stuns in white, Sonam Kapoor steals spotlight in black dress as they arrive at opening of MAMI

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actresses recently arrived in style at this year's MAMI Film Festival which is being held in Mumbai. Last night, Chopra landed in the city to attend the special event. Today, both the actresses were spotted at its opening event. Check out their pictures.

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor arrive at MAMI Film Festival

Today, on October 27, Priyanka Chopra arrived to attend the opening of this year's prestigious MAMI Film Festival. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress looked ravishing in a lovely white dress as she posed for the photographers. Sonam Kapoor was also at the venue and she had donned a beautiful black outfit accompanied by a pearl necklace.

Check out their pictures!

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video!

Priyanka Chopra shared her photos on Instagram

Recently, the Citadel actress took to her Instagram handle to share her lovely pictures from the night. She captioned it, "Opening night (red heart emoji and folded hands emoji) Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival". Nick Jonas, her husband, took to the comments section and wrote: "Damn (fire emojis)"

Check out her post!

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai recently

During the early hours of October 27, 2023, Friday, Chopra arrived in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. She looked breathtaking in a long black shrug, matching black crop top, with joggers. Chopra will be attending the fest that will take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), between October 27 to November 5, 2023. Reportedly, she will be hosting the opening night of the festival which will showcase several films, documentaries, and shorts from across the nation. Several big names have arrived at the event like Shanaya Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Raashii Khanna, and Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

Work-wise, Pee Cee was last seen in the action thriller web series Citadel. She also appeared in the romantic comedy film Love Again. The Barfi actress has Heads of State and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

