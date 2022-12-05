Priyanka Chopra stuns in yellow bikini as she lounges on a yacht, shares a glimpse fun-filled weekend in Dubai

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, who always leaves her fans stunned with her acting skills and fantastic work. From Bollywood to Hollywood, the actress has paved her path. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, Priyanka updates fans with her daily routine on social media. After attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, the Mary Kom actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her fun-filled weekend in Dubai.

In her caption, Priyanka wrote: "Weekend vibes." In the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a yellow strapless swimsuit as she lounged on a yacht. While the second photo features the Barfi actress enjoying her champagne amidst the view of the city skyline, dressed in a white and pink striped T-shirt. She also shared a video of herself where she is seen jet skiing at high speed. The last few images show Priyanka posing at a restaurant dressed in a co-ord animal print ensemble. Another photo of her shows a bird in her hand while she donned pajamas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's anniversary post

Priyanka recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas. Sharing photos from their wedding, PeeCee wrote, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe." While Nick wrote, "And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra."

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.