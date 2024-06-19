Priyanka Chopra flaunts injuries suffered on The Bluff sets; drops adorable PIC of daughter Malti enjoying art session

Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up and is currently shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff, in Australia. The actress frequently shares behind-the-scenes pictures from the set to keep her fans updated. Recently, the Love Again actress took to social media to introduce her fans to the "professional hazards" of being an actor. Chopra also gave a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie enjoying a painting playtime with her bff.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of professional hazards

Taking to Instagram, PeeCee shared a picture of her injured neck, mentioning that she sustained the cut while shooting a stunt sequence on the set of The Bluff. Our Desi Girl proudly flaunted her scar, informing her fans about her latest "acquisition" and writing, "Oh, the professional hazard of my job."

Check out the picture here:

Malti Marie enjoys painting and playtime with bff

PeeCee also posted an adorable picture of her daughter Malti Marie reuniting with her best friend Thiaan Dutt. The two children are shown engrossed in hand painting and playtime. Malti is dressed in a white outfit adorned with a rainbow print.

Check out the picture here:

The excitement surrounding this project is undeniable, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. In June, Priyanka Chopra began filming for Frank E. Flowers' movie in Australia.

The Bluff promises to be a captivating adventure. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows a former female pirate, played by Chopra, who must confront her past to protect her family. The storyline blends historical drama with themes of personal redemption, all set against the rich and tumultuous backdrop of the Caribbean.

Advertisement

The Bluff is produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. This collaboration between industry giants hints at a film of epic proportions, combining star power with expert direction.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra was previously filming Heads of State. She is also set to reprise her role as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden in the spy-thriller series Citadel.

Regarding her Bollywood projects, the Baywatch actress is in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for a movie titled Jee Le Zara. Reports indicate that she will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’, Priyanka Chopra REACTS; fans say ‘officially Jimmy Singh now’