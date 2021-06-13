Priyanka Chopra, Sussanne Khan root for Preity Zinta as she heads out after COVID restrictions ease up in US

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself heading out of her home as Coronavirus restrictions eased up in the US. Take a look.

The second wave of Coronavirus has created havoc in India. The sudden spike in cases put pressure on the country’s health care sector. The ongoing vaccination drives have stood as a ray of hope amid the crisis. People from around the world are getting their doses of vaccines to fight the deadly virus. Now, , who is living in the US along with her husband Gene Goodenough, took to her Instagram handle to share the Covid-19 situation in the country.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video of herself walking out on the streets. In the clip, we can see a number of people living the new normal life as the restrictions eased up in the country. She expressed her gratitude for finally being able to come out of her house and assured that they were able to do so since people have been vaccinated. Along with the video, Preity also penned a caption to summarize her emotions in a brief manner, “Feels awesome to see people out & about enjoying each other’s company after months of being locked in their homes. Of course, it helps that most of the people have been vaccinated! Here’s to life getting back to normal & people enjoying the simple things in life.”

Take a look at the post HERE

showed her support for the actress by dropping the fire and heart emoji in the comments section. Sussanne Khan also expressed her excitement by writing a short and sweet message. She wrote, “sooo happy to see this.."

Credits :Preity Zinta Instagram

