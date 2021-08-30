Priyanka Chopra in a swimsuit is a 'snack' for Nick Jonas; See proof in PIC

Updated on Aug 30, 2021 09:12 AM IST
   
Monday began on a fabulous note for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra fans as the Quantico star dropped a steamy picture in a swimsuit and dubbed herself as a 'snack' for the Sucker singer. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka dropped an unseen photo of her and Nick from a vacation where he could be seen with a butter knife and fork. As Priyanka captured the moment in the frame, Nick is seen gearing up to relish his 'snack', which was none other than his ladylove, Priyanka. 

Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it as, "Snack" with a heart. While fans are already in love with Priyanka and Nick's PDA moments, this adorable and unseen photo of the two certainly will leave their followers gushing for days to come. In the photo, Priyanka is seen lying on her stomach in a bikini with shades as she soaked in the sun. On the other hand, Nick could be seen shirtless with his shades as he pretended to relish his 'snack' wife Priyanka with a fork and knife. 

Take a look:

A few days ago, when Nick was all set to kick off his tour with his brothers, Priyanka sent a special cake for them while she was still in the UK for her shoot. The cute gesture left Nick gushing over Priyanka and well, their fans could not get over their PDA. A while back on Priyanka's birthday, Nick sent her a special gift while he was in the US and made it special for her. The power couple has been setting the internet on fire every time they display their affection for each other. 

Meanwhile, Nick is currently touring with Jonas Brothers in the US and Priyanka is shooting for Citadel in the UK with Richard Madden. Next up, Priyanka has a Bollywood film lined up. It is titled Jee Le Zaraa and it will star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt with Priyanka in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Zoya Akhtar. It is scheduled to go on floors in 2023. 

Credits: Priyanka Chopra InstagramGetty Images


Comments
Anonymous : They're such as cute couple!
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Adorable!!
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : They’re too cute!
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : They’re Luv!
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Cute!
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Adorable
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Adorable!
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : the things you have to do to be in a PR relationship, no amount of money is worth it
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Baburao: *Yawns*
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : give her a nice stabbing in that ugly butt with that knife nick
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : creepy not cheeky
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : gross
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : When you dont have the face or the body to attract attention you resort to such ugly tactics!
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : everyday is a new excuse to show off her ass
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : yuck yuck each day she is reaching new lows
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : gross looking woman who looks even worse when she smiles, all kinds of ugly
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : what a thirsty grandma who thinks her ugly ass is sexy
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : wish he would give her a nice poke with that fork on that ugly ass
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Why is she acting like teenager she almost 40
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Now Raj Kundera will approach her for his next production
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Wannabe. Cringe max.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Yuck
REPLY 5 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Desperate much?
REPLY 7 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Who goes with them 24 hours to click pics?
REPLY 4 11 hours ago
Anonymous : What a fake and staged pic again by this woman. Even Nick doesn't like it. Look at his face. Forced as usual.
REPLY 8 11 hours ago

