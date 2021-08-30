Priyanka Chopra in a swimsuit is a 'snack' for Nick Jonas; See proof in PIC

Monday began on a fabulous note for Nick Jonas and fans as the Quantico star dropped a steamy picture in a swimsuit and dubbed herself as a 'snack' for the Sucker singer. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka dropped an unseen photo of her and Nick from a vacation where he could be seen with a butter knife and fork. As Priyanka captured the moment in the frame, Nick is seen gearing up to relish his 'snack', which was none other than his ladylove, Priyanka.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it as, "Snack" with a heart. While fans are already in love with Priyanka and Nick's PDA moments, this adorable and unseen photo of the two certainly will leave their followers gushing for days to come. In the photo, Priyanka is seen lying on her stomach in a bikini with shades as she soaked in the sun. On the other hand, Nick could be seen shirtless with his shades as he pretended to relish his 'snack' wife Priyanka with a fork and knife.

Take a look:

A few days ago, when Nick was all set to kick off his tour with his brothers, Priyanka sent a special cake for them while she was still in the UK for her shoot. The cute gesture left Nick gushing over Priyanka and well, their fans could not get over their PDA. A while back on Priyanka's birthday, Nick sent her a special gift while he was in the US and made it special for her. The power couple has been setting the internet on fire every time they display their affection for each other.

Meanwhile, Nick is currently touring with Jonas Brothers in the US and Priyanka is shooting for Citadel in the UK with Richard Madden. Next up, Priyanka has a Bollywood film lined up. It is titled Jee Le Zaraa and it will star and with Priyanka in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Zoya Akhtar. It is scheduled to go on floors in 2023.

