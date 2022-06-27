Priyanka Chopra takes a beach vacation with hubby Nick Jonas; Shares an adorable photo dump

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples. They got married in 2018 and ever since they have made headlines across the globe for multiple reasons. There hasn’t been a moment when PeeCee and Nick Jonas haven’t expressed their love for each other and their social media is proof of it! Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no formal introduction. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Priyanka shared an adorable photo dump as she took a beach vacation with her husband Nick. In the photos, Nick and Priyanka can be seen all over in love as they spent some quality time at the Turks and Caicos Islands. While sharing the pictures, PeeCee wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis. As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, "you’re so cute". Another fan commented, "Wow".

Check Priyanka's post here:

For those unaware, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via Surrogacy. They named their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and also shared her first-ever picture on social media when she came home after spending 100 days in NICU. However, they had not revealed their little one's face in the snap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

