Priyanka Chopra takes internet by storm in her dark pink attire; Earns a ‘hot’ comment from hubby Nick Jonas
Global fashion icon Priyanka Chopra took the internet by storm on Tuesday (local time) after she dropped a bunch of images in her all-pink attire. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Hollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to exude ‘couple goals’, be it on screen or on social media. The cute couple began seeing each other in May 2018 and later decided to take their relationship to the next level. They both married in dual ceremonies on December 1 and 2, 2018. While on one day, they married as per the Christian traditions, the other day, they married as per the Hindu traditions. 2022 has indeed been a special year for the couple as they got blessed with a baby girl, named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy on January 15.
In the latest development, Priyanka Chopra arrived at a fashion show in Dubai. Here, she was seen wearing a dark pink dress that appeared like a velvet kaftan. She aced her look with her diamond-studded necklace and flashed her million-dollar smile.
Taking to Instagram, she dropped a bunch of images from the event. Reacting to this development, Priyanka’s husband-singer Nick Jonas dropped a comment for his wifey which read, “Hottie.”
This post has been liked by over one lakh Instagram users at the moment.
Several fans also were unable to contain their emotions and dropped hearts or fiery emoticons in the comments section. A fan in the comments section wrote, “That dress (heart-eyed emojis)! The make up!!! The hair!!!! Just everything about this outfit is (fire emojis)”
Another fan wrote, “My gorg goddess”
Have a look at the images here!
Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front
Chopra will next lead the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Also, she will be seen next in the Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
