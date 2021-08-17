Priyanka Chopra takes over as Chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival after Deepika Padukone.

took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to drop a major announcement. The actress revealed that she will now be the Chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which was earlier headed by Deepika Padukone. In over a minute long video, Priyanka stated that she is thrilled to join forces with talented people to bring Indian cinema to the world.

Priyanka Chopra will be taking over as the festival is set to begin in October 2021. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Now more than ever we need to talk to each other, to listen to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium for doing this.” - Martin Scorsese."

She added, "It is with that thought I am proud to take on a new role… as Chairperson of the Jio Mami Film Festival, India’s leading film festival. Working alongside an amazing team of like-minded individuals, we’re reimagining the festival with a new creative vision that is attuned to the radical changes the world has witnessed in the last two years. I’m very excited about this new chapter for the festival as well as for me. See you at the movies… we are now OPEN!"

The film festival, which is extensively held over one week, shifted base online due to the pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions last year. This year, too, the film festival is unlikely to return to the big screen. Instead, the festival will begin in October 21 and go on till March 2022 with several different and new things being planned this year.

Click here to watch Priyanka Chopra's announcement video as MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Chairperson.

