Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's first trip to India; Says 'She loved everything..'

Actress Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series, Citadel. She is currently promoting the series in London with her co-star Richard Madden. The duo kickstarted the promotions in Mumbai and Priyanka was seen arriving in the city with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. It was Malti Marie's first trip to India. Recently, in an interview, Priyanka talked about her experience of starting promotions in Mumbai and her daughter's first trip to India.

'It was really emotional for me'

While speaking to Extra TV, PeeCee said that she was emotional when she started off promotions in Mumbai. The actress shared, "It was so sweet. It was very emotional for me that we kicked off this whole global tour in Mumbai. I was sitting right next to Richard and my mom and we're surrounded by friends and family and industry folk that have seen me since I was 18 years old. It was poignant and really emotional for me. Citadel is the sum of my 22 years in the business. It's everything that I have learnt and everything that I know. It's something I'm very proud of and hopefully people will enjoy the show as much as we enjoy it."

Further, Priyanka spoke about her daughter's experience in Mumbai. She said that the munchkin loved being here. She said, "It was Malti's first time in India. It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it. She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food... from going to her nani's house, which is my mom's house. She loved everything about it."

During their visit, Priyanka was seen taking Malti Marie to Siddhivinayak Temple. She even shared pictures with her fans and wrote, "MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings."

ALSO READ: Fan sings Desi Girl for Priyanka Chopra at Citadel London premiere; Actress receives mangoes from another fan