Priyanka Chopra talks on extreme poverty, climate change, inequity at WEF 2020 in Davos; Her speech goes viral

Priyanka Chopra, who is a Global Citizen ambassador, spoke about extreme poverty, climate change and inequity at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

, who recently attended World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos, Switzerland, spoke about extreme poverty, climate change and inequity as a Global Citizen ambassador. For the unversed, during the ‘fireside chat’ which included other prominent personalities as well, she spoke about countering world poverty and revealed how the world needs USD 350 billion in order to end poverty by 2030.

Chopra said, "I might not be a billionaire that can make the kind of contributions that we’re talking about, but I know that as soon as I had a little bit of a platform when I started my work in the entertainment business almost 20 years ago, I understood the power of influence, I understood the power of keeping the conversation going. I understood the power of not letting it die down, to understand the urgency."

She also added, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for her speech on social media. Aside from PeeCee, Bollywood actress also attended the global event. She was also bestowed with Crystal Award and while accepting the award she spoke about the importance of treating mental illness.

ALSO READ: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love

Check out Priyanka Chopra's IG post right below:

Speaking of the actress, she was last seen in The Sky is Pink. She recently wrapped the filming of The White Tiger. She is sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She also has teamed up with Robert Rodriguez and she also has a comedy drama series with Mindy Kaling. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More