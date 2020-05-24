Priyanka Chopra teases summer of 2020 we all deserved vs the reality of this year & it's oh so relatable

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her expectations vs reality pictures of this summer and it is all things real.

Like everyone else in Hollywood, Jonas has been under lockdown for almost two months now. The actress has been quarantining with her husband Nick Jonas, along with her cousin Divya Sarkisian and the actress's niece Sky, in Los Angeles. While PeeCee has been sharing pictures of her fun quarantine with her family, the actress gave us a glimpse of how her summer of 2020 was supposed to look as against the summer she is experiencing right now in the US.

The diva shared two poles apart pictures to give us an idea of her "expectations vs reality" of this summer. In the first picture, Priyanka sports a bubblegum pink monokini topped with a white overall. Flaunting her curves, the actress completed her look with a pair of chic sunglasses as she extended her arm for a sensual selfie.

However, her reality shows the actress soaking up the sun with a wet towel covering her face. The Sky Is Pink star sports a breezy white ensemble as she pokes fun at herself. Check out the photos below:

Why is this so relatable?

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been in the news for her other quarantine activities. This includes her recent date night with the Jonas Brothers singer, her at-home Princess themed MET Gala with niece Sky and a lot more. Check out a few pictures below:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. PeeCee was supposed to start work on her project, Citadel, with the Russo Brothers, opposite The Eternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×