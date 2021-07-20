Priyanka Chopra thanks all for ‘wonderful’ birthday wishes; Gives special shout out to hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra pens a note thanking her fans for making her 39th birthday special. Check it out.

Actress , who turned a year older on July 18 thanked her family, friends, and fans for their good wishes. The actress dropped a series of pictures on social media and penned a heartfelt note. On her birthday, Priyanka’s fans, co-stars, and industry friends flooded social media with special posts. Despite being miles away, beau Nick Jonas made her day special. To note, Nick is in the US while Priyanka is in London as she is busy shooting for Citadel.

Along with her photographs, Priyanka wrote, “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you.” The Sky is Pink star gave a special shout-out to her husband Nick Jonas and wrote, “Thank You for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here.” She also thanked her buddies, “Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!.”

To wish Priyanka, Nick had shared a picture of her in a pink saree from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ France wedding. He penned a note for his wife, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." In response, Priyanka also took to her Instagram Story and professed her love for Nick Jonas. Priyanka turned a year wiser as she celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

