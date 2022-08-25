Priyanka Chopra thanks Boney and Khushi Kapoor for giving a 'taste of home' as they send Indian snacks; PIC

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood after having a fruitful career in Bollywood. PeeCee has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn't It Romantic, Dostana, Fashion, and many more. Priyanka also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media.

A few hours back, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and thanked Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor for treating her with yummy Indian snacks. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!" The picture featured many Indian delicacies like khakhra, poha, namkeen, and bhujia. Priyanka is a big fan of Indian cuisine and also owns an Indian restaurant in New York called Sona. Earlier this week, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor checked into Los Angeles.

Check it out:

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of her me-time as she is seen wearing a LED mask on her face. "You know I'm serving face behind the LED mask (laughing emoji) #selfcare," the actress wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the 2021 American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati.

Next, Priyanka will feature in It's All Coming Back To Me, and Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

