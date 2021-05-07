Priyanka Chopra thanks Hugh Jackman as he amplifies & seeks support for her COVID 19 fundraiser for India

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicked off a fundraiser for COVID 19 relief work in India, many Hollywood celebs joined in to support. Now, Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has also backed Priyanka's fundraiser for India amid COVID 19 second wave.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman joined the list of global celebs who backed 's COVID 19 fundraiser for relief work in India. The Wolverine star took to his social media handle to share the link for the fundraiser kicked off by Priyanka in association with Give India to help in boosting medical infrastructure in India amid the battle against COVID 19. Priyanka also expressed her gratitude to the Hollywood star on her social media handle for his support.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hugh shared a photo of Priyanka's COVID 19 fundraiser along with the link. He wrote, "Support India," and tagged the Quantico star on the story with the hashtag #TogetherForIndia." Seeing his support, Priyanka also thanked Hugh for it and shared the story on her handle. She wrote, "Thank you @thehughjackman and Deborra." The global star has garnered the world's attention with several Hollywood celebs like Irina Shayk, Jonas Brothers, Sophie Turner and more joining and amplifying her COVID 19 fundraiser for relief in India.

A few days back, Priyanka shared a video on social media where she appealed to everyone to come forth and help India in combating COVID 19 amid the second wave. In another video, she was even joined in by her husband and Jonas Brothers' star Nick Jonas in her emotional appeal for help. Nick too joined Priyanka's cause and urged everyone to help out in the same. She had shared the video and written, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale."

Over the past few weeks, many international and Indian celebs have come together to raise resources to help India in combating COVID 19 second wave. Priyanka also has been using her social media handle to amplify calls for help from various places in India. Not just this, the global star's fundraiser has managed to get massive support from across the globe.

