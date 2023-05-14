Priyanka Chopra thanks Malti Marie for 'making her a mama'; Wishes Madhu Chopra, Denise Jonas on Mother's Day

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who landed in Mumbai on Saturday to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony, has shared an adorable post on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress shared unseen and happy pictures with her daughter Malti Marie, mom Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. She even penned a beautiful note for her mommies and her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra shares a special post on Mother's Day

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen having a gala time with Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra at home. The trio is seen cuddling together on their bed. It makes for a perfect frame. The second picture features Priyanka, MM and Nick Jonas' mother Denise. They are seen enjoying a day out at a restaurant in New York City. In her long post, Priyanka called her mother her 'greatest gift' while she thanked Malti Marie for 'making her a mama'. She also thanked her mother-in-law for 'raising an exceptional son'.

Her post read, "Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more greatful you’re mine! To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed. And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

Soon after she shared the post, her friends were seen reacting to it. Ali Fazal dropped a red heart emoji. Anusha Dandekar and Natasha Poonawalla wished her on the occasion. Even the fans were all heart for the pictures.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently enjoying the release of her film, Love Again. She is also winning praise for her kickass performance in Citadel. Next, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

