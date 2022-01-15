Priyanka Chopra thought she was 'going to be cancelled' after playing sexual predator in THIS movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has essayed several memorable roles on the big screen in her career. One such role was of a ‘sexually charged character’ Sonia Roy in the 2003 film Aitraaz. Directed by Abbas Mustaan, the film also featured Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Priyanka plays the character of a married woman who tries to seduce her ex-boyfriend, and later accuses him of rape. In an interview, Priyanka shared that people had warned her against taking up that role since it did not fit into the trope of ‘coy, pure, good girls’.

However, Priyanka revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair, that she was pleasantly surprised with people’s reaction after watching the movie. She also added that big stars were waiting outside the theatre to congratulate her after the film. Priyanka said, “I’ll never forget, we were at the screening and I was terrified. I was sort of embarrassed too because my parents were watching it as well. When the movie finished, people stood up and they started clapping and they started looking at me. There were other people in the movie who were massive stars but I walked out of the theatre and people were standing outside to congratulate me.”

Priyanka further continued and shared that she was going to be ‘cancelled’ for her role and that nobody was going to want to work with her after the film. “And it was such a crazy moment in my head because I had built it up in my head that I was going to be cancelled after this movie and no one’s ever going to work with me again,” said Chopra Jonas.

