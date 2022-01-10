Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff & others can't stop gushing as Hrithik Roshan introduces 'Mowgli' to world

Bringing a puppy home can be one of the greatest decisions of your life. Your fur baby is your best companion and support system; and the fact that they are so ridiculously cute is one of the many benefits. Many of our B-Town celebs are pet-parents too and understand how amazing having a four-legged companion can be. Be it Varun Dhawan’s Joey or Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, the celebs’ love for their furry babies is quite evident on their social media. Recently, Hrithik Roshan made the decision of becoming a pet parent and other fellow pet parents - and fellow colleagues couldn’t stop applauding the actor’s decision.

As soon as Hrithik shared the endearing reel, it went viral. Industry colleagues couldn’t stop gushing over baby Mowgli’s cuteness. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote ‘Best decision ever ! Hi Mowgli’, Varun Dhawan commented ‘Best best best decision’. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon complimented Mowgli and called his ‘paw-dorable’. Hrithik’s dear friend, Tiger Shroff commented ‘omg sooo cuute’. Yes, Mowgli is too cute and we absolutely can’t wait for Hrithik and Mowgli’s amazing adventures in the future!

Check out the reactions:

To introduce his little whiskered friend to the world, the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor took to his Instagram reels to share an absolutely ‘pawdorable’ video of his indie baby. Hrithik also penned down a sweet message introducing his pet Mowgli to the world and how he came into the actor’s life. He wrote, “Hello world - its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me :)”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is celebrating his birthday today and fans of the actor are showering him with love on social media. Also, many are waiting to see his first look from Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The makers are set to release it today on his birthday.

