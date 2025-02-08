Priyanka Chopra tightly ties her brother Siddharth's knot with Neelam Upadhyaya; don’t miss Nick Jonas and his parents dancing in baraat

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra recently got married to Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress has now shared a special post for the newlyweds and offered a peek into the heartwarming moments from the ceremony. She tightly tied the bride and groom’s knot during the rituals. Her husband, Nick Jonas, and his parents were seen dancing in the baraat.

Today, February 8, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of glimpses from Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding. The first slide showcased the jaimala ritual, where the bride and groom were showered with rose petals. There was a beautiful family portrait in which Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and Madhu Chopra joined the couple on the stage.

Priyanka also posted a video of her walking Siddharth to the mandap and a glimpse of Neelam’s bridal entry. There was a fun clip from the groom’s nose-pulling ceremony. The fifth slide was a video of PC doing the gathbandhan during the pheras. Her mom asked her to tie the knot ‘tightly,’ and Priyanka did so, saying, “Kaske, zor se, dum laga ke haisha.” This made everyone laugh.

Priyanka Chopra shares Siddharth Chopra’s wedding glimpses:

Priyanka also dropped visuals from the baraat procession. Her in-laws, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, were seen dancing to the dhol beats. Nick joined his wife in shaking a leg to some Punjabi songs. PC posted some pictures of the newlyweds from the rituals. She also flaunted her sky blue lehenga as she struck a pose with Nick and his parents.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi! @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with love. They congratulated the newlyweds and the family. One person said, “What a fun party! It makes you want to dance!” while another complimented Priyanka’s look, stating, “I love what your wearing. So mermaid - ish.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Prior to the big day, Priyanka Chopra also shared pictures and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations, including the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.