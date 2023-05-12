Priyanka Chopra to attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony in Delhi? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have been hitting the headlines for their rumoured relationship. They were first spotted together by the paparazzi as they exited an eatery in Mumbai earlier this year. This was followed by a joint appearance at the airport. Since then, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together on numerous occasions. Earlier this month, they were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali. The Internet has been rife with speculations about their upcoming engagement ceremony, which will reportedly take place on May 13. Amid all the buzz around their engagement, it has been reported that Priyanka Chopra will also arrive in Delhi to attend her cousin Parineeti’s engagement.

Priyanka Chopra to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement in Delhi?

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra is expected to join Parineeti Chopra for the engagement celebrations. Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi, and PeeCee will arrive in Delhi on the morning of May 13. According to the report, it will be a quick trip for Priyanka, and she has kept her work aside to make sure she is present on this special occasion. “She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family,” a source told the news portal.

As for the guest list, Manish Malhotra will attend Parineeti and Raghav's engagement. The actress will be wearing an outfit designed by him. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha were seen arriving in Delhi on May 9. The engagement will be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance.

The report in HT also mentions that the ceremony will be a Punjabi affair, and will have a pastel colour theme. The guests are expected to start arriving a night before the big day. The report also stated that the couple will wear colour-coordinated outfits and that Raghav will wear an ethnic outfit designed by his uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

