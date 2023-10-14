Priyanka Chopra to host MAMI fest in Mumbai; Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan to attend: Report

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently having a gala time with her family, as her husband, American singer Nick Jonas is on a musical tour with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Earlier, videos of the Indian actress grooving to the beats of music with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at The Jonas Brothers’ concert went viral. Well, Priyanka is expected to be spotted in India soon as she will reportedly be hosting an opening night gala at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai

This year, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held from October 27 to November 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). According to a report by News18, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is the chairperson of the fest will be hosting the opening night along with the Executive Director Isha Ambani. As per the official website, Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rana Daggubati are the board members of the festival along with filmmakers Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Zoya Akhtar. Hence, all of them are expected to attend the coveted fest. Along with them, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and starlets like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan are also expected to grace the event. A source informed News18 that the biggest stars, filmmakers, and star kids will be a part of the big opening night. “The Ambanis are known to host some of the most memorable parties in town and this will be another interesting addition to the list. And when you have Priyanka Chopra joining hands with them and inviting some of the most popular stars and her friends from showbiz, one can imagine how impressive the turnout will be,” the unnamed source added.

Further on, B-town actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol along with SRK, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan can also be spotted at the star-studded event. “Apart from them, filmmakers like Tahira Kashyap and Konkona Sensharma and newbies like Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan are also expected. In all probability, the Khan trifecta – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – might also be a part of it,” the source informed.

