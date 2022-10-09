Priyanka Chopra tries hand at cooking in her New York restaurant; Here’s what happened next: VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra , the celebrated actress is currently on a high in both her professional and personal lives. When it comes to her acting career, the global icon has some highly exciting projects in her kitty, in both Hollywood and Bollywood. On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her first child Malti Marie early this year, is currently enjoying her new role as a mother. She also turned entrepreneur by launching an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York’s Flatiron district.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a fun video, to the excitement of her followers. In the video, the actress took her fans inside Sona’s kitchen, where she is seen trying to help her chefs make some steaming hot kebabs and a couple of other dishes. “Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!” Priyanka Chopra captioned her post.

Priyanka Chopra, who is seen in a brown striped suit interacted with her chefs who were making Indian and fushion dishes. “Do not try this at home,” said the actress to the viewers, before kickstarting her fun chat with the chefs about the food they were preparing. Priyanka even joined the chefs in preparing the dishes for a bit, and later tried some of the signature dishes of the restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress is set to make her comeback to Bollywood very soon, with the upcoming road movie Jee Le Zaraa. The women-centric film, which features Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the leads roles, is touted to be the spiritual sequel to the much-loved 2011 film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She is also a part of the highly anticipated spy thriller web series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo Brothers, and the upcoming romantic comedy series It’s Coming Back To Me.

