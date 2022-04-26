Priyanka Chopra tries to revive 'side cap' fashion trend; Check out her 'futile' attempt

Priyanka Chopra is a stunner and there is no denying this fact. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media. Speaking of which, recently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories as she is seen trying to revive an old fashion trend, which is a side cap. Actress Sofia Barclay shared a photo of PeeCee where she is seen posing for the camera with her cap along with her million-dollar smile.

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as usual. Sofia captioned it, "We are leaning into it." Sharing her post on her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "Still trying to bring back the side cap! Futile." The Bajirao Mastani is seen sporting a green outfit and cool sunglasses.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter in January this year. According to TMZ, the couple has named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Reportedly, the birth certificate document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California. Currently, she lives with Nick and their daughter in Los Angeles. However, PeeCee and Nick have not yet made an official confirmation about their daughter's name.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

