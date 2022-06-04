Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas ahead of Jonas Brothers' concert in Vegas: Your biggest fan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and ever since they have made headlines across the globe for multiple reasons. There hasn’t been a moment when PeeCee and Nick Jonas haven’t expressed their love for each other and their social media is proof of it! Recently, Nick jetted off to Las Vegas for a five-night Jonas Brothers residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Now, ahead of his live show, his wifey gave him a sweet surprise in his hotel room as she couldn't make it.

Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek of it on his Instagram stories, where he finds balloons and champagne and a note from his ladylove written on a board. The message read, "Vegas residency baby crush it! Wish I could be there! Love, Pri." The singer is also heard saying in the video, “So powerful, so nice. Thanks babe!” Priyanka re-posted the video on her Instagram story and cheered for him, "Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it! @nickjonas Who is going to be in Vegas tonight?"

Check out how Priyanka Chopra cheered Nick Jonas:

In January, this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate. On Mother's Day, 2022, the couple revealed that their daughter was in NICU for over 100 days. They also shared her first photo on Instagram after welcoming her home. The duo has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Citadel, Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts her 'cool' ride gifted by Nick Jonas, calls him 'best husband ever'; PIC