Priyanka Chopra turns protective mom as she jets off from Mumbai with daughter Malti; WATCH to know what actress did

Priyanka Chopra is truly a queen in every sense—an incredible actress, a devoted daughter, a loving wife, and a doting mother. One thing we adore about her is how she always keeps her little one, Malti Marie, close by, no matter where she goes. Recently, as the mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving the city, the actress’ protective instincts kicked in. She was seen shielding daughter’s face from the cameras, proving once again that she’s not just a global superstar but also a hands-on, caring mom who has our hearts!

In a viral video, Priyanka Chopra effortlessly serves airport fashion goals in a chic yet casual look. Dressed in grey sweatpants, a matching top, and a cap, she exudes effortless style. Meanwhile, little Malti Marie looks absolutely adorable in a red and white dress.

The actress was seen carrying her daughter in her arms as they made their way inside the airport. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was her protective mom instinct—she gently shielded Malti’s face from the cameras, proving once again how deeply she values her daughter’s privacy. Such a heartwarming moment!

Just hours before her departure, the Citadel actress was spotted arriving in Mumbai at Kalina Airport. Ever the gracious star, she paused to pose and wave at the shutterbugs before heading to her car. However, it was her heartwarming gesture at a traffic signal that truly won hearts. While waiting, PeeCee was seen offering help to a needy person by giving them money, proving once again that her kindness shines just as brightly as her stardom.

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyay. Following the celebrations, the actress traveled to Hyderabad for the shoot of SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film promises a grand, globe-trotting jungle adventure. The shooting is expected to wrap up by 2026, with two installments slated for release in 2027 and 2028. Fans are eagerly anticipating this cinematic spectacle!