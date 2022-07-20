Priyanka Chopra twins with daughter Malti Marie, holds her close in new PIC from her birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday on the 18th of July. On the special day, her hubby Nick Jonas took to his social media space and shared a slew of photos treating fans to a glimpse of their intimate celebrations. And now, a day later, PeeCee’s friend Tamanna Dutt took to Instagram and shared a few more photos with the actress as she wished her a very happy birthday. In one of the three photos, Priyanka could be seen holding her infant daughter Malti Marie in her arms as she smiled for a photo. Have you seen it yet?

Priyanka Chopra’s photo with daughter Malti Marie

A few hours back, Tamanna took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a slew of pictures with Priyanka. While the first photo showcased Priyanka and she posing together as they clicked a selfie, the next picture featured Priyanka with her daughter Malti. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen looking absolutely stunning in a red off-shoulder dress. She could be seen holding her daughter in her arms, who is seen donned in a similar-hued dress. Tamanna can be seen standing beside them. She used a white heart emoji to hide Malti’s face as Nick and Priyanka have not revealed her identity on social media yet. The third and the last snapshot featured Priyanka with Tamanna once again, as they posed for a photo on a bridge outdoors.

Sharing the photos, Tamanna wrote a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing (red heart emoji) (evil eye emoji). Love you lots . 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas.”

Take a look:

Priyanka took to the comments and wrote, “(heart eye emoji) So glad you came babe.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti, earlier this year through surrogacy.