Priyanka Chopra twins with daughter Malti Marie as they get ready for Christmas at LA home; PICS

Priyanka Chopra is back in Los Angeles and she couldn't be more excited to be reuniting with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress returned to India after 3 long years and was busy with her work commitments. Just a while back, PeeCee took to her social media handle and shared her excitement as she kickstarted her preparations for Christmas at her Los Angeles residence.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree and wrote: "It's up!" She also added Christmas tree, heart-eyed, fire, and evil-eye emojis. In another picture, she can be seen twinning with Maltie Marie in white as they sat in front of their fireplace. However, Priyanka did not reveal Malti's face. Meanwhile, this will mark Malti's first Christmas after her birth. To note, Malti's name has been taken from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in January

Priyanka and Nick announced in January this year that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy. In a joint statement, they wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Malti came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU on Mother's Day.

Priyanka Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series will hit the OTT on Prime Video. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.