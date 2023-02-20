Priyanka Chopra twins with Nick Jonas in glam black outfits, shares a special message for him; Find out

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to leave her fans stunned with her fashion choices and her pictures. The actress is quite active on social media and shares fabulous pictures with her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas. Recently, the couple decided to disclose Malti’s face and we bet fans are still gushing over her cuteness. Today taking to her Instagram, she shared a gorgeous-looking picture of her posing with Nick and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Priyanka Chopra shares stunning picture with Nick Jonas

In the picture, we can see Priyanka Chopra shining in a black bodycon dress. She has curled her hair and left it open. With bold makeup and red lips, the actress stands out. PeeCee has completed her look with a black heavy fur jacket and pumps. Nick Jonas on the other side wore an all-black outfit too. He wore a black shirt over black leather pants. Both of them looked smoking hot as they posed for the picture together. Nick originally shared a couple of pictures in this look and wrote, ‘Vegas with you’ with a heart emoji and then Priyanka shared it on her IG story and wrote, ‘You are the wings I need to fly’. Check out the post:

Priyanka Chopra’s work-front On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his phone number, and in turn, forms a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned to. The trailer of the film was shared on Valentine’s Day, and it received quite the positive response from fans.

