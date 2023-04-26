Priyanka Chopra ups the hotness quotient in a pink dress at Citadel's Los Angeles premiere; Fans react

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. She will be seen alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in the series created by the Russo Brothers. The duo kickstarted the promotions in Mumbai. Post hosting the premiere in Mumbai, London and Rome, the team of Citadel was seen taking over Los Angeles recently. The pictures and videos of Priyanka from the LA premiere have stormed the Internet.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a pink dress

In the viral pictures and videos, Priyanka was seen dazzling on the red carpet in a pink satin outfit. The actress always manages to impress when it comes to fashion. She looked oh-so-glamorous in the outfit that featured a slit. She styled her look with straight hair, on-point makeup and minimal accessories. She let her million-dollar smile and chic vibes do the talking. Have a look:

Soon after the videos were shared online, they sent her fans into a frenzy. A fan wrote, "Oooooh I LOVE THIS DRESS." Another fan commented, "No matter what she wears she always looks so beautiful love you priyanka so much." One of the comments also read, "GODDESS Stunning."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently spoke to Pinkvilla and spilled beans about Citadel. During the interview, she was asked if Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo used any references from Avengers for the action sequences in Citadel. She said, "We knew how big this show was. We have this thing called the war room in the studio, which is incredible. It was basically print outs and renderings of all the sets of the whole show. You will see in episode 6 it gets unbelievable how large the things that we created."

She added, "So the whole room, which was like a large banquet hall. It had renderings all around of the sets of the show, scenes of the show, and we used to sit and do our readings and character notes, and everything inside that room. We always knew the gravity of the show and how large it was going to be, and also the Russos do so much more than just the Avengers. They do so many other features and different kinds, so I don’t think they ever used references, but they were very clear in articulating what the show was, and it was very easily, visually available to us."

