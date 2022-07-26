From Priyanka Chopra to Vidya Balan; Actresses who risked playing negative characters and killed it

Bollywood has had its share of iconic villains who have gone on to become the face of a movie, courtesy their stunning portrayal of the characters. Even till a decade back, women didn’t have much share in these negative roles as it was not considered healthy, to be at the top. However, the tables have turned, times have changed and now directors and script-writers have started to realize the full potential of our reigning queens of B-town in playing the negative role as good as the leading ones. Bollywood divas are now essaying negative roles with confidence and conviction.

Here is a list of Bollywood heroines who chose to break the stereotype and explore their dark side.

Priyanka Chopra (Aitraaz)

Priyanka Chopra's performance as the sizzling dominating boss, who blackmails her assistant at work and tries to have a relationship with him in the movie Aitraaz is unforgettable. She was brave to play a negative role, in the initial days of her career and the role changed her career significantly. As they say, fortune favours the brave. Priyanka won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, in 2004, for the role. PC also played a black widow, who killed her own husbands, in the film 'Saat Khoon Maaf'.

Bipasha Basu (Jism)

As a sexy seductress who wants to kill her millionaire husband, Bipasha Basu’s villainous role in 'Jism' left the audience awe-struck. The actress was praised for her negative role by the film critics and her performance can be simply described in two words—confident and convincing. This honey-hued actress’ role not only boosted her career but also got her much-deserved recognition in the film industry and also made her the sexiest actresses in India. Bipasha was praised for her sultry, hot and negative roles in 'Raaz 3' as well.

Amrita Singh (Kalyug)

In ‘Kalyug’, Amrita Singh played a porn baron – a villain category that has been unexcelled among Bollywood actresses as yet. No one could have played the role of a porn tycoon in the movie Kalyug better than her. This was a bold move by Amrita and she went on to be one of the first actresses in a movie that dealt with the other side of the flesh market. As a powerful, merciless businesswoman, Amrita received some much-deserved applause.

Vidya Balan (Ishqiya)

Vidya Balan is the most versatile actress Bollywood has ever seen. From playing the charming Parineeta to essaying the role of Silk Smitha in the movie The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan has played diverse roles with easy elegance. The lady can pull off negative role as well and Ishqiya is a classic example. In the film, Vidya essayed the role of a small- town widow who makes the lead actors do her bidding. Vidya’s performance was remarkable and even led to a belief that small towns can also house deadly women!

Kajol (Gupt)

Kajol’s villainous avatar as a psychotic lover in the movie Gupt was one of her outstanding performances that fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative role, in 1997.Kajol’s films before 'Gupt' slotted her in as the typical Hindi film heroine, with a streak of mischievousness that was naturally her own self. She was also the first woman to be nominated in the Negative role category. It solidified her as the top actress in the industry at the time.

Well, it’s high time now that the industry acknowledges the immense powerhouses that these women are when it comes to playing antagonistic roles with prowess.