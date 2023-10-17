Priyanka Chopra visits Disney World with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas; family poses for pictures in Orlando

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying their journey as parents since the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, last year. The adorable little one captured attention a few days ago with her antics at her father's concert in Florida. The couple was recently spotted arriving at Disney World, along with their child. The family also posed for pictures in Orlando, creating sweet memories together.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie visit Disney World

In a heartwarming video shared by a fan, Priyanka Chopra was spotted arriving at Disney World, cradling her daughter Malti Marie in her arms, alongside Nick Jonas. The couple was joined by Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle, and their kids. Dressed casually, they entered the theme park, ready for a day of family fun.

The family's admirers couldn't help but express their love in the comments. One person shared, “Love seeing them out with their families, having fun!,” while another wrote, “So nice to see the family having a great time.”

In another post by the fan, unseen pictures of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti were shared. The first photo captures the trio enjoying some pool time, creating precious memories. Additionally, there are pictures of Priyanka in the same pink dress she wore to The Jonas Brothers' recent concert in Orlando.

Malti Marie accompanies Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas’ concert

Priyanka Chopra has been a constant presence at her husband Nick Jonas's concerts as he tours with his brothers Kevin and Joe. She is often seen in a glamorous avatar, wholeheartedly supporting and cheering for Nick from the audience. At a recent music show, the experience was made even more special as she brought their daughter, Malti, along, capturing the hearts of everyone in attendance.

Videos of the adorable little Malti clapping for her dad went viral on social media. In one heartwarming moment, she reached for Nick's mic, and he planted a sweet kiss on her head. In another clip, Malti was seen giving a high-five to her uncle Joe. A visual also featured Kevin and Danielle's daughter, Valentina, enjoying the concert while sitting on Priyanka's shoulders.

