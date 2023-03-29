Priyanka Chopra wakes up to a beautiful sight and we bet you'll not be able to stop looking at it too; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two of the cutest people. These two often remind us of college romance and prove that if you really love someone with all your heart then that spark will never fade away. From spending cosy nights on the couch to going for date nights, these two sure know how to set couple goals and their Instagram handle is proof of it. Even after the arrival of their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the lovebirds know how to keep their spark alive and PeeCee’s latest Instagram picture is proof of how much she loves her husband.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of Nick Jonas

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of hubby Nick Jonas. In the picture, we can see the American singer wearing a black coloured tee with full sleeves. He is standing amidst a gorgeous view, against the sunlight and has his head bent down. His messy hair and cute looks will surely melt the heart of any woman. Sharing this picture, PeeCee wrote, ‘And to wake up to him….’ With a lovestruck emoji, red heart emoji, and an emotional crying emoji.

Check out the post:

Malti Marie's glam-up time with mama Priyanka Chopra

The popular actress, who often treats her fans with lovely pictures and updates of her infant daughter, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a precious moment of the duo. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen doing her make-up, as she gets ready for a work assignment. Malti Marie, on the other hand, is seen sitting on her mom's lap and adorably looking at her glam-up session. Well, we can clearly see a future star taking her lessons, in the lovely picture.

