Priyanka Chopra walks down memory lane; shares ‘fun snippets’ ft. mahurat shot from her shelved film with Ajay Devgn, Dilip Kumar, childhood memories and more

Priyanka Chopra’s social media is a treasure trove of golden memories, she likes to keep it real when it comes to posting pictures. Most recently, the actress shared "fun snippets" of her life from early childhood, from the Miss India pageant to entering into films. She also posted an unseen picture with Ajay Devgn and the late Dilip Kumar from the mahurat shoot of their shelved movie Asar.

A total of 15 pictures began with a couple of her childhood pictures, with the first one featuring her sitting on her father’s bike and sporting stylish sunglasses. It was followed by an aww-so-cute picture of her sleeping on a chair.

The post continued with pictures from her birthday party and in the fifth slide, we can see Priyanka Chopra stylishly posing with her parents, Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra. Meanwhile, her father was seen carrying her brother, Siddharth Chopra in his arms.

It was preceded by a photo showing the actress as a "lanky teenager" while she was "allowed a cola" candidly mentioning in a fancy glass. The eighth slide showed the actress’ quite evident "major upgrade" as she came to Boston in 1997 followed by a picture with her friend.

In the 10th slide, the Bajirao Mastani actress posted a picture from her first modeling shoot in Bareilly back in 1999 for which she had done her hair and makeup by herself. The next two pictures were from her first portfolio shoot and a professional photoshoot for the Miss India portrait.

PeeCee walked down memory lane as she got nostalgic with a picture from 2000 while she was contesting for Miss India. In the second last photo, the actress got nostalgic recalling "baby steps into movies." She remembered her grandmother had saved the paper clipping from the mahurat of her shelved film, Asar, with Ajay Devgn and the late Dilip Kumar.

The treasure trove concluded with her photo from Miami after the shoot of Dostana in which she had a cobra around her neck.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting in Hyderabad for SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, a globe-trotting jungle adventure, is expected to finish shooting by 2026.