Priyanka Chopra walks hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas after his ‘dreamy’ performance at the concert

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They often set couple goals and never fail to win our hearts over with their mushy romance on the internet and event. PeeCee is one of the biggest cheerleaders of her husband and often makes sure to be a part of his concerts supporting him from the audience. Today too she shared a clip of his live performance and we could also see the fully-packed auditorium enjoying the Jonas Brother’s concert.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Jonas Brother’s concert

An Instagram page with the handle jerryxmimi shared a couple of videos from the Jonas Brothers concert. In the first clip, we can see Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walking out of the auditorium hand-in-hand. Nick is dressed in an all-red blazer suit. He looks dapper in red pants, a red blazer, and a red tee. Priyanka Chopra on the other hand looks hot in a black blazer, black pants, and a beige-coloured shirt. They are escorted by the security team as fans are going crazy to see them. The next clip is from the auditorium and we can hear fans hoot for them. Even Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip of her hubby Nick Jonas’ performance and wrote ‘@nickjonas you are dreamy’.

Check out the post:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has a lot of exciting films in her kitty. The trailer of her upcoming film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion was released recently and it has already created a lot of hype. She also has a web show titled Citadel all set to release. Apart from this, she has Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa in hand which will star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra blesses our Thursday morning with her flawless selfie; See Pic