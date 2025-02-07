Priyanka Chopra walks Siddharth down the aisle and wards off ‘nazar’ from bhabhi Neelam; Nick Jonas performs his jiju duties at wedding ceremony: WATCH
Priyanka Chopra finally walked her brother down the aisle, all set to marry the love of his life. Nick Jonas was also seen performing his jiju duties at Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony.
Today (February 7, 2025) is the day that Priyanka Chopra and her entire family have been waiting for. Her brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to marry the love of his life, Neelam Upadhyaya. The baraat has already left for the wedding location. A viral video shows PeeCee walking her brother down the aisle. She also welcomes her bhabi with a warm hug and wards off ‘nazar’ with a cute gesture. Nick Jonas also performs his jiju duties. Check it out!
After having a blast at the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally escorted her brother Siddharth Chopra to the wedding location. The excited and happy sister-in-law was seen dancing her heart out at the wedding procession too.
Priyanka Chopra walks her brother Siddharth down the aisle:
Another viral video shows the global icon welcoming her bhabi Neelam Upadhyaya with a warm hug. But before that, she also wards off evil from the bride in traditional Indian style. In the clip, PC’s husband Nick Jonas was also seen performing his jiju duties and getting up on stage with the varmala for the bride and groom.
Nick Jonas performs jiju duties:
