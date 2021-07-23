Priyanka Chopra wanders around London in a slithering polka dot dress; Check out the PICS

Actress Jonas, who is in London owing to her work commitments, treated her fans with new pictures as she hung out with her friends. She gave a glimpse of her summer look in her latest Instagram stories on Thursday. The Sky is Pink actress opted for a half-sleeved white breezy polka dot dress for the day out in London. She accessorised her entire look with a stunning sling bag and tinted shades. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen smelling some roadside flowers. “I’m basically Ferdinand,” the actress wrote in the caption along with heart emojis. She also posed with her friends for one of the photographs and wrote “Family” in the caption.

Priyanka recently turned a year older on July 18 and thanked all her friends, family and fans for their good wishes. Despite being miles away, actress’ partner Nick Jonas made her day special. To note, Nick is in the US while Priyanka is in London as she is busy shooting for Citadel.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘Citadel’, a thriller series. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. In Citadel, she might be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. She also has a dance reality show with her husband Nick Jona. Priyanka Chopra even launched her autobiography Unfinished from London and also promoted the movie White Tiger from London.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: When actress confessed she wasn't sure about her accent and called it 'global'