Priyanka Chopra wants daughter Malti to be proud of her career choices over the years ahead of Citadel release

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following in both industries and she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming web show Citadel. The actress is on a promotional spree and is interacting with several media platforms these days and opening up about a lot of things including her personal life which includes hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, PeeCee revealed the reason behind her choosing this action-packed role in Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra on choosing an action-packed role in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra was asked in the interview if she chose the role in Citadel because she wants her daughter Malti Marie to be inspired by her strength on-screen. The actress responded that she would ideally want her daughter to develop a relationship with her outside of her on-screen roles. But, she also wants Malti to be proud of the choices she has made over the years. She was also asked that is it important for her that her daughter sees her in these empowered roles one day, the actress replied, “I think I would really like her to like me like I love hanging out with mom. Because I was like that till I became a teenager. Then I did not want to hang out with my mom. But till then, I loved hanging with my parents. And so far, she does too.”

Citadel’s executive producer Joe Russo described her as the female Tom Cruise because of the stunts she has pulled off in the show. Reacting to how she did that, Priyanka Chopra revealed that is part of her job and she wants her filmmakers to be as excited as Joe is. “It was a lot of work, it took a lot of discipline and training, but we did it,” said the star.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy 'It’s All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden serve good looks; Nick Jonas, Varun-Samantha join