Priyanka Chopra was a workaholic in her 20s: 'Learnt importance of family, friends in 30s'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently seen visiting Mumbai after three long years. It was her first visit to India after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy. She was on a promotional tour of her haircare brand. During her visit, Priyanka was also seen meeting her fans and interacting with the media. In one of her interviews, the new mommy spoke about learning the importance of a work-life balance in her 30s.

Priyanka is always seen on her toes. From shooting for her projects to going on field trips as a UNICEF brand ambassador and now being a new mom, she has handled everything with ease and speed. While speaking to Janice Sequeira, the Dostana actress was asked if working at pace drives or motivates her, she said that she finds it efficient. She also recalled that she was a workaholic in her 20s but she learned the importance of a work-life balance in her 30s.

Priyanka said, "No, I think it's just efficient. Why I don't like to do things aaram se because then it takes over your whole day. I like to work for a certain time and I like to have time off. My day is divided into a work-life balance, so I need to get done with my work. My work is not my life. I think through my 20s, I spent a lot of time thinking 'my work is my life', I romanticize the idea of working 24 hours and being a workaholic is the way to be. But as I got older, I realised that was absolutely wrong. You burn the candle on both ends, you kind of have to nourish your soul and that only comes from family, life and friends. So I learned that in my 30s. I started creating a work-life balance and now I am all about that."

Work front

Priyanka is all set to work with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl recently, in Jee Le Zaraa. It is one of the most exciting projects. During her recent visit, Priyanka revealed that the trio will start shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directorial in 2023. Apart from this, she has Citadel produced by the Russo Brothers, and It’s All Coming Back To Me.

