Priyanka Chopra was 'closer to her father,' reveals mom Madhu Chopra; admits making mistakes as parent

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Bollywood stars who have successfully transitioned into Hollywood. Through her thick and thin, her mother, Madhu Chopra, has always been by her side. In a recent interview, Madhu spoke about how the Citadel actress was closer to her late father, Ashok Chopra. She also expressed her regret over certain things.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, spoke about her parenting. She said she sent Priyanka to a boarding school when she was 7 years old. Later, Priyanka was also sent off to the US for further studies. She said, “I didn’t spend much time with her; she was closer with her father.”

Madhu added, “I often regret the steps I took. She was four or five years old when she snapped at her father. I realized that these were the same words I’d use on her, and it made me doubt my parenting. Perhaps I wasn’t doing the right things. And when she was seven, I put her in a boarding school without my husband’s approval without my family’s approval. I didn’t counsel Priyanka either.” However, Madhu stated that neither of her children accused her of abandoning them.

Madhu Chopra says Priyanka Chopra might have faced PTSD

In the same interview, Madhu said that Priyanka might have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder. She noted that it was because everyone in the “Chopra family was ‘gora-chitta’ (fair) except her father.” Priyanka had a wheatish complexion and was mocked by many for the same.

Workwise, Priyanka was recently seen in the action thriller web series Citadel. She will be next seen in Head of State and Farhan Akhtar’s road movie Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The latter has been one of the most awaited Bollywood films ever since it was announced in 2021. However, it has gone through multiple delays due to various reasons.

