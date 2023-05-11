Priyanka Chopra was initially discouraged from going West by close friend: Indian actors get the doors shut…

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon now and her fan following is not only limited to Bollywood but she has a craze even in Hollywood. With her back-to-back Hollywood projects released like Citadel and Love Again, the actress has been quite busy with her promotional tours. She was in India recently to promote Citadel and that is when she interacted with the media here and opened up a lot of about making a mark in Hollywood. Talking to Femina, PeeCee recalled an encounter with someone outside her inner circle who discouraged her from going to the West. Scroll down to read the entire episode.

Priyanka Chopra on the opinions she had to face before going to the West

Talking about branching out in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she came across several people who had their opinions about her life choices and had plenty of counsel to give. The actress recalled an encounter with a person close to her who she did not want to name, who had certain advice to give the Citadel star but she chose to ignore it at that crucial juncture. “I was told very vehemently by this person that so many actors from India go to the West and they get the doors shut on them. And, then, they’re embarrassed when they come back looking for work in India, and perhaps don’t get any. This is a fact for many actors. I was told to not put all my eggs in that basket in the West for a long time.”

Priyanka Chopra continued and said that she is glad she ignored that advice and put all her eggs in that basket because it helped her find a footing. She further added that she did not put all her eggs in one basket as she was still working in India and did films like Bajirao Mastani (2015), and later did Jai GangaaJal (2016) and The Sky Is Pink (2019). “I always want to do Hindi movies and English language movies. This is my foundation. Everything that I know when I go on a set is from my training in Hindi movies, because I’ve worked with the best in the business here.” Now, in retrospect, respectfully, ‘I’m glad I ignored ya!’”

