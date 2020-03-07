Priyanka Chopra welcomes Holi with a fun ‘fam jam’ photo of Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Siddharth and others

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share more glimpses from her Holi celebration last evening with Nick Jonas. In an epic family photo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing with Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra and others. Check it out.

Last evening, and Nick Jonas broke the internet with their adorable photo from the pre-Holi celebrations. The adorable couple made their way to India to celebrate the festival of colours with their family and friends. Last evening, Nick and Priyanka headed to celebrate the festival 5 days in advance with their close friends where PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and others were also invited. While photos and videos from last night’s pre-Holi bash are doing rounds on social media, Priyanka just dropped another set of family photos that will make your day.

In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen striking a happy pose with her mom, Madhu Chopra. Both PeeCee and senior Chopra can be seen twinning in white for the photos. Priyanka and her mom’s adorable photo surely is the picture-perfect frame and fans can’t stop gushing over it. However, the best of the lot came in the form of a happy photo where Nick can be seen joining Priyanka, Madhu Chopra, Siddharth and others for a picture-perfect family photo.

Post this, Priyanka also shared some glimpses from her Holi fun with Nick Jonas at the party last evening and fans were left in awe. Priyanka captioned the photo as, “And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 @nickjonas.”

Check our Priyanka and Nick's family photo:

Meanwhile, Nick had also shared a video from last night’s Holi party where Priyanka could be seen dancing with him and other stars like , Vicky Kaushal could be seen in the frame. Inside videos from the pre-Holi bash also showcase the fun Bollywood stars like , Anusha Dandekar, Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernandez and others had at the get together ahead of the festival of colours.

