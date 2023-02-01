Priyanka Chopra welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she joins Varun Dhawan in Indian installment of Citadel

It’s official! Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the Indian installment of the Citadel franchise, which is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj and DK. Amazon Prime Video has shared the first look of Samantha Prabhu from the espionage series. Citadel is an ambitious and high-budget spy universe series created by the Russo Brothers, most popularly known for Avengers: Endgame. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel will have multiple spin-offs in many countries, and the Indian installment of Citadel is one. Varun Dhawan is headlining the Indian installment of Citadel, the spinoff to their Priyanka Chopra starrer web series, and now Samantha has also joined the cast. Priyanka Chopra welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the world of Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amazon Prime Video recently shared the first look of the actress from the Indian version of Citadel, and it shows Samatha in a brown leather jacket, black trousers, and aviator glasses. Sharing the first look, Samantha wrote, "The mission is on… we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel.” The Russo Brothers also shared Samantha’s look, and wrote, “Production has officially started for the Indian installment of Citadel… Welcome to the team @samantharuthprabhuoffl.” Priyanka Chopra shared Samantha’s first look on her Instagram stories, and extended a warm welcome to her. She wrote, “So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u all.” Check it out below!

About Citadel and its spin-off In an interview with Variety, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke talked about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel, and that it will have spin-off series set in India, Mexico and Italy. She said, “Local language and regional series are very important to us. We’re investing hugely in Citadel from the Russo Brothers. It’s a big global [spy thriller]. I’ve seen the first three episodes. The whole idea behind that show is global storytelling with standalone local series that feed into the storylines and fill in details about specific characters. So there’s a show set in India featuring a big star and showrunners there who are working under the umbrella of Citadel that will fill in the details of Priyanka Chopra’s character.”

