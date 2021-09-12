Priyanka Chopra on what she learnt in her marriage with Nick Jonas: Having your partner give credit to the job

is one of the busiest actresses working currently as she is currently juggling multiple projects across the globe. Priyanka Chopra in a recent chat with Times spoke about an important thing she has learnt in her marriage with Nick Jonas. She said, “The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn't feel the need to have (and) now I can’t live without is, having your partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do.”

Priyanka further added by saying, “It's so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are -- how it's so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn't realise that I needed -- a cheerleader. The one thing that's most important to me outside of my family is my work. It has stood by me like a rock since I started as 17 years old. And I didn't realize that I needed my partner to understand the value of how much hard work that I've put into building this career on my back. It's really wonderful to have a partner who appreciates that”.

Earlier in 2021, Nick Jonas had spoken about Priyanka in his podcast called Time to Walk on Apple's Fitness + platform. He said, “Sometimes you have to slow down to kick it into high gear again. And, you know, she's taught me a lot about going with the flow and taking it easy, something I'm still wrestling with every day. But it's definitely a better way to live life.”

