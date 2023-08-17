Priyanka Chopra wins hearts on Internet with THIS generous gesture at Jonas Brothers' concert; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is currently on a world tour with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The trio have been performing their iconic songs for the audiences in the United States for the past few days. Priyanka has been seen going to all the shows to support and cheer for Nick. She has been enjoying herself at the concerts and has also been very generous to other visitors and the event staff present there. Her kind gesture at the latest show has won hearts of the fans. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra’s sweet gesture towards event staff at Jonas Brothers’ concert

Priyanka was present at the show that took place on the night of August 15 in Boston, Massachusetts. She looked extremely gorgeous and hot in a purplish white glittery outfit. She wore a crop top and mini skirt with shells and flowers on them, and paired her outfit with sparkly lilac colored boots. In a video shared by a fan page, she was seen entering the venue and taking her place with a few friends among the audience. She took out some packets of snacks and immediately gave them to the event personnel standing near her. They thanked her and she smiled at them and returned to her place. Have a look:

Fan reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s gesture at Nick Jonas’ concert

This sweet gesture of the international icon has touched the hearts of fans. One person said, “She is always generous and have a good heart…!!! Love her soooh much…!!!,” while another fan wrote, “She is global superstar but she is very down to earth.” A comment read, “She really is the best,” and a user stated, “Awww !! She's the sweetest.” One fan expressed, “She is simply GOALS in every way.”

In another clip that surfaced, some fans were seen bringing gifts for the actress. They came all the way to where she sat and gave handmade bracelets to a member of her team who then passed it to PC. She smiled and waved at the fans and thanked them for the gifts. Later, PC took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie in her outfit from the night paired with the bracelets. She shared another picture with her mother Madhu Chopra and some of her close friends. Take a look:

