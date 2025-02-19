Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with her kind gesture as she offers help to a needy person post arrival in Mumbai; WATCH

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and was recently spotted at Kalina Airport earlier today, February 18. The actress looked casual and chic in grey sweatpants, a matching grey top, and a cap as she stopped to pose and wave at shutterbugs. After her arrival in the city, the Citadel actress was seen leaving the airport in her car. Later, while stopped at a traffic signal, she won hearts with her kindness. She was spotted offering help to a needy person by giving them money near the airport.

The actress had been in Mumbai earlier to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyay. After the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra was seen at Mumbai Airport last week, wearing a pastel-colored co-ord set as she headed to Hyderabad. She took to Instagram to share with her fans that she was back in Hyderabad by posting pictures. As she flew to Hyderabad, fans speculated that she was there to resume shooting for her upcoming film, starring Mahesh Babu opposite her.

Now that Priyanka is back in Mumbai, her fans are eagerly anticipating what's next. On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming in Hyderabad for SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, a globe-trotting jungle adventure, is expected to wrap up its shooting by 2026.