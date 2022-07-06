Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘Baba’ Ranveer Singh on his birthday, shares THROWBACK PIC from Gunday days

Priyanka Chopra has wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday today. Global icon PeeCee likes to keep quite active on her social media space. She often takes to Instagram and shares updates and glimpses from her personal and professional lives with millions of her fans. Netizens flood these social media posts with reactions in no time, and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka took to the ‘gram and wished her Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh on his 37th birthday. Have you seen it yet?

Priyanka Chopra wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday

A few moments back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo on the stories feature. In the photo from Gunday shoot, both PeeCee and Ranveer can be seen standing next to each other as they indulged in arm wrestling. While the Barfi actress smiled widely, Ranveer can be seen making a goofy expression. The actors can be seen dressed in the costumes of their roles. While Priyanka is seen draped in a saree with her hair left open, Ranveer is seen dressed in a quirky shirt. Sharing this snapshot, Priyanka penned a sweet birthday wish for him too, and it read, “Happy birthday Baba @ranveersingh We need more pictures lol”. She also added a red heart gif to her story.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Priyanka and Ranveer Singh have shared screen space in the 2014 film Gunday and the 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming projects

Priyanka and Ranveer have a host of interesting upcoming projects. Priyanka recently finished shooting for the Russo brothers web series titled Citadel. She also has the American movie It’s All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. Speaking of Bollywood projects, Priyanka will feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.

