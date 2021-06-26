Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘Fubu’ Arjun Kapoor on birthday with throwback PIC from Gunday days with Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a close bond with her friend and Gunday co-actor Arjun Kapoor. On his birthday, the actress decided to wish him in the sweetest way.

Jonas shares a close bond with her friend and Gunday co-actor . The two are often seen commenting on each other’s posts on social media. Now, on the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s 36th birthday, the actress decided to give him a special birthday wish. She took to her Instagram handle to shower love on her co-star. She shared a picture in which the two are seen striking poses in the gym along with the second lead in the actioner, .

Besides the trio, Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2014 release also featured Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role. The movie was a great commercial success, which made it the 10th highest grossing Bollywood film of that year. The film even won the Best Action award in Filmfare Awards. Along with wishing Arjun on his big day with a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote, “Just going to drop this throwback here on Baba’s day!” and tagged the actor. She further addressed him with his nickname ‘Fubu’ and expressed how much she misses him. “Miss u FUBU! Happy Birthday” she said and added a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka would be seen in an Indian wedding comedy alongside Mindy Kaling, she is also prepping for her much awaited Amazon Prime series Citadel. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has a few projects lined up, including Kabir Khan’s 83 and starrer Sooryavanshi. Arjun was last seen in two films this year - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.

