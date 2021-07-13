Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to brother Siddharth & mom in law Denise Jonas; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra shared lovely pictures with brother Siddharth and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on their birthdays. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

often shares warm and fuzzy pictures from her personal as well as professional life on social media. She shares congratulatory pictures and also shares life milestones with her fans. On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared two lovely birthday wishes with family members she adores. Priyanka posted a throwback childhood picture with brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka is a teenager in the picture with her younger brother Siddharth and both of them are playing in the sea with smiling faces. In the next picture, she shared, her mother Madhu Chopra is standing with Siddharth.

Priyanka Chopra shared two beautiful pictures with Nick Jonas’s mother and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas who celebrates her birthday today. In the first picture, Priyanka is sitting with Denise casually while in the next picture Priyanka is donning a cowboy hat and hugging her mother-in-law. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @madamjonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together”. While wishing Siddarth, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sid!! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. Wishing you so much joy and laughter.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in several anticipated projects including the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, where she will be acting alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka will also be seen in a romantic comedy called ‘Text For You’. She has also shot for the much-anticipated show ‘Citadel’ produced by Anthony and Joe Russo.

