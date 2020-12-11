Priyanka Chopra wishes health and happiness for Dilip Kumar on his birthday; Calls him 'the greatest legend'

Dilip Kumar has turned a year older this Friday and celebs from all over the country have wished him on the special occasion. Among them is Priyanka Chopra who has been in constant touch with him.

Dilip Kumar who is considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema has turned a year older on December 11, 2020. Numerous celebs and netizens alike showered their heartfelt wishes for him on social media. From , Urmila Matondkar, to Kamal Haasan, many celebrities from the world of showbiz took to their handles and wished Yusuf Saab on his special day. Moreover, all of them also wished him good health and long life to the yesteryear star.

Among others who have sent the birthday wishes is Jonas. The Sky is Pink actress has shared a rare vintage throwback picture of the legendary actor and pens a sweet note for him on her personal handle. She writes, “Happy birthday to one of the greatest legends of Indian cinema. Always wishing Yusuf sir health and happiness.” A few days back, Saira Banu revealed that PeeCee is among many others who have been in constant touch with the star.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the global icon has a lot of projects lined up as of now. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. It is slated for an OTT release next year. Apart from that, the actress also has We Can Be Heroes in the pipeline that will be released in January 2021. She reportedly plays a negative character in the superhero drama. Moreover, Priyanka also plays a pivotal role in Matrix 4.

