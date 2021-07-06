  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra wishes her Dil Dhadakne Do costar Ranveer Singh ‘Happy Birthday’; Shares PIC

Ranveer Singh is getting wishes from all corners. His co-actor Priyanka Chopra also wished him lots of love. Both have worked in a couple of films.
Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra,Ranveer Singh,Dil Dhadakne Do Priyanka Chopra wishes her Dil Dhadakne Do costar Ranveer Singh ‘Happy Birthday’; Shares PIC
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has turned 36-years-old today. He is celebrating his birthday and many of his fans have wished for the Gully boy actor. He is trending also on social media. Celebrities also took to their social handle and extended their wishes for him. Some even wrote a heartfelt note for him. His co-actor Priyanka Chopra, with whom he worked in a couple of films, also wished him. She shared a beautiful picture with the actor on her official Instagram stories. 

She wrote, “Happy birthday friend, Cheers to another trip around the sun..lots of love.’ In the picture, both are posing for the camera. They have worked in films Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gunday. Their performance was loved in all the films especially in Bajirao Mastani. Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and others have also wished him. They also shared pictures on their social handles. His wife Deepika Padukone also wished him.

She shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person.”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

To note, Karan Johar has announced his next film with the actor and Alia Bhatt. The film title is ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ The film will also have Jaya Bachchan. It is expected that the film will go on floors in August.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

